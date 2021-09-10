Musings —09.09.2021 10:37 PM—
The English debate in one tweet
Trudeau lost. No doubt. O’Toole was adequate. Singh was a bit hot. Paul did very well. Blanchet was a favorite. #cdnpoli— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) September 10, 2021
Like YOU’VE said previously, when you’re almost always by necessity continually playing defence, you’re losing.
Trudeau literally hijacked the debates Putin-style so he could contrive a self-serving polemic Potemkin village, but he still couldn’t rig things enough to make himself look good.
Uninformed, fearless, out-on-a-limb, you-must-be-kidding prognostication:
Hither cometh the most shocking (and fun) reversal in Canadian electoral history.
A broad coalition of disaffected social conservatives, put off by O’Toole’s happy-faced we’ve-got-to-change I’ve-got-a-plan quasi-liberalism, along with Trudeau-hating moderates, business liberals, temporarily-parked NDPers, why-bodder-with-le-bloc-ers, generation-whatevers, and increasingly, maturing not-so-lefty-anymores (a phenomenon quietly spreading throughout the Western world) — All have found a common home, namely the ragtag outfit headed by Dr. Jordan Peterson’s twitter bud, one Maxime Bernier.
By the end of next week: A virtual three-way tie between LPC, CPC and PPC, with every party in the 25-27% range.
Wow now that is a gutsy call. I look forward to some narrowing of the numbers like the PPC rallies where I can only count 80 people and they say 1000 are present.
Like I said gutsy, but I won’t call you delusional. I think there is an appetite for change and a lot won’t buy into the NDP or the Bloc delivering that change.
If the PPC is polling that high in a week a lot of support has drifted from all parties. For that to be realistic, the LPC and CPC have to lose more than a few points while the other parties become nearly non-existent.
That would make this early election call a blunder bigger than the Peterson and Prentice calls.
Blanchet was a waste of space most of the time, he’s not even running people in the vast majority of English speaking ridings.
The Green and NDP leaders impressed me, but left me wondering yet again why they are seperate parties.
O’Toole came off like likable and chill and reasonable, it’s going to be impossible make him look like a Tory boogeyman and that makes him useless to Trudeau as a weapon against the Greens and NDP.
Trudeau had a horrible night, he lied and it was obvious he was lying most of the night.
Parliament is not working so Trudeau called an election.
What wasn’t working? Oh the committees were starting to ask tough questions and delving into areas the Liberals didn’t want investigated?
Were you afraid the NDP or Bloc wouldn’t support your tax on home sales?