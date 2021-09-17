Feature, Musings —09.17.2021 08:50 AM—
The world-famous Daisy election poll is out!
It's time! Daisy's team's predictions for #elxn2021 are here! pic.twitter.com/03XaXKeWtk— Daisy Group (@DaisyGrp) September 17, 2021
Great planning by the Trudeau Liberals: Toronto Centre riding goes from 91 polling stations in 2019 to 15 polling stations in 2021.
https://www.cbc.ca/amp/1.6169830?__vfz=medium%3Dsharebar&
Typical Trudeau planning.
I’m still processing how this might affect voting.