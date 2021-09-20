09.19.2021 09:02 PM

This came out tonight.

4 Comments

  1. Gilbert says:
    September 19, 2021 at 9:22 pm

    Not prime ministerial.

    Reply
  2. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    September 19, 2021 at 9:47 pm

    This Prime Minister justifies his positions based on his initial mantra “Because it’s 2015”. Obviously, this photo wasn’t taken anytime near then but it is a genuine reflection of how much thought he puts in before deciding on doing something. Kind of contrasts sharply and negates his eventual 2015 religion that he so conveniently came upon right before that election…

    How does that go again? Do as we say, not as we did.

    Reply
  3. Peter Williams says:
    September 19, 2021 at 9:52 pm

    And the Liberal Party wants you to believe that world leaders take Justin “the self-styled elder statesmen of the G7” seriously.

    Reply
  4. Dave says:
    September 20, 2021 at 6:09 am

    Are you sure it’s him? I thought he was white.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*