This came out tonight.
@JustinTrudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, on the left.— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) September 20, 2021
Isn’t it well past time we end this? #cdnpoli #lpc #cpc #ndp pic.twitter.com/9pcv52jq9i
Not prime ministerial.
This Prime Minister justifies his positions based on his initial mantra “Because it’s 2015”. Obviously, this photo wasn’t taken anytime near then but it is a genuine reflection of how much thought he puts in before deciding on doing something. Kind of contrasts sharply and negates his eventual 2015 religion that he so conveniently came upon right before that election…
How does that go again? Do as we say, not as we did.
And the Liberal Party wants you to believe that world leaders take Justin “the self-styled elder statesmen of the G7” seriously.
Are you sure it’s him? I thought he was white.