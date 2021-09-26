09.26.2021 02:59 PM

This week’s Sparky: the basic dictatorship. Basically.

1 Comment

  1. Peter Williams says:
    September 27, 2021 at 6:54 am

    Two Canadians released by China for ‘health reasons’.

    Did Trudeau’s PMO come up with that line? Sounds like one of Trudeau’s answers to a reporter’s question.

    https://www.ctvnews.ca/mobile/politics/two-canadians-in-prisoner-swap-freed-for-health-reasons-china-1.5601600

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*