Warren — Musings —09.26.2021 02:59 PM This week’s Sparky: the basic dictatorship. Basically. 1 Comment Peter Williams says: September 27, 2021 at 6:54 am Two Canadians released by China for ‘health reasons’. Did Trudeau’s PMO come up with that line? Sounds like one of Trudeau’s answers to a reporter’s question. https://www.ctvnews.ca/mobile/politics/two-canadians-in-prisoner-swap-freed-for-health-reasons-china-1.5601600 Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. CAPTCHA Code *
Two Canadians released by China for ‘health reasons’.
Did Trudeau’s PMO come up with that line? Sounds like one of Trudeau’s answers to a reporter’s question.
https://www.ctvnews.ca/mobile/politics/two-canadians-in-prisoner-swap-freed-for-health-reasons-china-1.5601600