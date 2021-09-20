09.20.2021 01:49 PM

Twitter down on Election Day?

I blame Trudeau.

  1. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    September 20, 2021 at 3:31 pm

    And God smiled.

  2. * says:
    September 20, 2021 at 7:26 pm

    Just numbers: https://newsinteractives.cbc.ca/elections/federal/2021/results/

  3. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    September 20, 2021 at 9:29 pm

    CBC just called a Liberal government. Very disappointing but that’s democracy for you.

