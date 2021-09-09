Musings —09.09.2021 08:38 AM—
We get letters!!!
We get letters: points lost for the extra exclamation marks pic.twitter.com/t66eLPhD9q— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) September 9, 2021
I must say I don’t know how you do it. Social media is quite possibly the worst invention in my lifetime. I keep a very low profile there. I don’t even nor ever have had a twitter account because I firmly believe that there are more twits than tweets out there and I am afraid I may become one of them hell bent on offending someone.
Honestly I have no idea why people have to go out of their way to take a verbal shot on another human being.
Bless you for doing it because I do drop in occasionally to see what you and your friends are discussing.