Musings —10.10.2021 07:04 AM—
Campaigns matter but governing sort of doesn’t
It still amazes me how many people still think ideology matters. Once they’re in power, folks, the policy differences between the myriad political options is precisely zero. #cdnpoli— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 10, 2021
Exactly. And it seems the same is true for voters. During an election – hoo boy, we have all sorts of lofty ideas and visions. Then after the election, it’s like we all collectively get the Men In Black brain treatment and forget everything. Next election – rinse and repeat.
True for the most part. I guess that’s why the Liberals never bothered bringing in universal daycare despite ample opportunity to do so. They did however maliciously yank away the CCB from the middle class (under Harper it was universal), turning it into yet another transfer from taxpayers (who get nothing) to non-taxpayers (who get everything).