, 10.03.2021 07:27 PM

KINSELLACAST 179: Surf and Destroy with Mills, Mraz and Belanger

1 Comment

  1. Peter Williams says:
    October 3, 2021 at 8:59 pm

    So Trudeau issued one of his patented apologies.

    How many has he issued?

    Normally forgiveness is given when a perpetrator expresses sorrow and then doesn’t repeat the transgression, or doesn’t repeatedly commit new ones.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*