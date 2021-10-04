Warren — Feature, Musings —10.03.2021 07:27 PM KINSELLACAST 179: Surf and Destroy with Mills, Mraz and Belanger 1 Comment Peter Williams says: October 3, 2021 at 8:59 pm So Trudeau issued one of his patented apologies. How many has he issued? Normally forgiveness is given when a perpetrator expresses sorrow and then doesn’t repeat the transgression, or doesn’t repeatedly commit new ones. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. CAPTCHA Code *
