Musings —10.23.2021 09:18 PM—
Maxime Bernier: getting vaccinated is like getting raped
“Maxime Bernier under fire for comparing vaccine mandates to rape” #cdnpoli @SCJOntario_en https://t.co/sR6hKA1AFn— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 24, 2021
disgraceful / pathetic…
on another note… The Tories missed a small communications opportunity. While they are dead wrong on Vaccines for MPs… Their takeaway line should have been: “Tories want all MPs in the House… Justin wants no MPs in the House at all because he refuses to start the session.”
How would Bernier know?
He’s never been knowlingly vaccinated in his life.