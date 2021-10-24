10.23.2021 09:18 PM

Maxime Bernier: getting vaccinated is like getting raped

2 Comments

  1. Sean says:
    October 23, 2021 at 11:18 pm

    disgraceful / pathetic…

    on another note… The Tories missed a small communications opportunity. While they are dead wrong on Vaccines for MPs… Their takeaway line should have been: “Tories want all MPs in the House… Justin wants no MPs in the House at all because he refuses to start the session.”

    Reply
  2. Bill Malcolm says:
    October 24, 2021 at 6:04 am

    How would Bernier know?

    He’s never been knowlingly vaccinated in his life.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*