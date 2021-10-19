Musings —10.19.2021 08:02 AM—
My speech to Trudeau-era LPC staff
To a reader on my web site, I shared a bit of the talk I'll give to Trudeau-era staff: “By staying (For a pay cheque? For status?) you didn’t just excuse his blackface racism, his groping sexual abuse, his non-ethics. By staying, you became part of that.— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 19, 2021
What were you thinking?”
The Liberal MPs have indicated their acceptance of Trudeau’s behaviour and have started to copy their boss.
The NDP aren’t much better. They’ve sided with Trudeau’s Liberals too many times during committee investigations of Trudeau and the Liberals. The NDP claim that they are getting important NDP legislation passed, but all I see are vague promises from Trudeau and no action.
The Bloc will excuse any behaviour from Trudeau as long as they get something for Quebec.