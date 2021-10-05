Warren — Musings —10.05.2021 04:39 PM Our latest Sun hit: me versus Lilley – on Trudeau stay or go? 2 Comments Peter Williams says: October 6, 2021 at 2:16 pm “Travelling on September 30th was a mistake and I regret it.” https://www.ctvnews.ca/mobile/politics/i-regret-it-trudeau-says-of-travel-to-tofino-on-national-day-for-truth-and-reconciliation-1.5613172 He regrets it. But doesn’t regret lying about it. Has Trudeau really learned anything? No doubt the first order of business for his new government will be passing C10 to prevent the reporting of Trudeau’s mistakes. Reply jsa says: October 6, 2021 at 9:06 pm Justin’s been looking like he’s been ready to quit for years, but I don’t believe that Sophie would ever approve of it. I doubt that Maggie would either… Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. CAPTCHA Code *
