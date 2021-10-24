Warren — Musings —10.24.2021 05:39 PM Perish the thought Starting a new canvas, a huge one. If I fail, I will perish. 4 Comments Robert White says: October 24, 2021 at 6:47 pm Check out Nick Nolte in _New York Stories_ starring Nolte & Roseanne Arquette. He plays a New York City artist that paints on oversized canvas. Good movie IMHO, and good soundtrack. RW Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: October 24, 2021 at 7:44 pm Warren, How can you fail, much less perish? Your strokes are but a representation of your work as one of the few chosen to be the Lord’s instrument. You are fortunate beyond all measure, having met the expectations and lived up to the legacy of your father. He must be proud indeed. Reply Pipes says: October 24, 2021 at 9:12 pm When one summons the courage to put brush to canvas, one can not fail. This is the eloquence of the artistic spirit. It’s the primal act of creativity. The end result is not as important as the struggle, the mindfulness and the meaning. True failure, is never attempting expression. A child would never ever have a box unused crayons and that my friends is the revelation of art. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: October 24, 2021 at 9:55 pm Pipes, In this home, I have at least 50% of my grandmother’s paintings and how do I cherish them and worry what will become of them when I’m gone. I wouldn’t part with a single one for all the gold in the world. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. CAPTCHA Code *
