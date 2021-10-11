10.11.2021 02:56 PM

Political Thanksgiving. A thread.

  1. Sean says:
    October 11, 2021 at 6:31 pm

    |We should all be grateful for the doctors, lawyers, bureaucrats and MBA types who have stepped forward to run Canada’s Government…. during this peculiar period in which we do not have an elected adult Prime Minister who understands the concept work or responsibility.

  2. Sean says:
    October 11, 2021 at 6:34 pm

    We should all be grateful that Canada is such a magical fairy tale land of pixies and star dust…. that even silly teenagers like Justin Trudeau can obtain fictitious employment.

  3. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    October 11, 2021 at 7:32 pm

    Well Warren, chin up. After all, Canada’s head of government is still a dyed-in-the-wool turkey.

  4. Pipes says:
    October 12, 2021 at 9:03 am

    I am grateful for the memory of Bozo the Clown and his signature – “A little song….a little dance….a little seltzer down the PM’s pants”.

