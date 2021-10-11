Musings —10.11.2021 02:56 PM—
Political Thanksgiving. A thread.
Things I’m grateful for. Politically.— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 11, 2021
Musings —10.11.2021 02:56 PM—
Things I’m grateful for. Politically.— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 11, 2021
|We should all be grateful for the doctors, lawyers, bureaucrats and MBA types who have stepped forward to run Canada’s Government…. during this peculiar period in which we do not have an elected adult Prime Minister who understands the concept work or responsibility.
We should all be grateful that Canada is such a magical fairy tale land of pixies and star dust…. that even silly teenagers like Justin Trudeau can obtain fictitious employment.
Well Warren, chin up. After all, Canada’s head of government is still a dyed-in-the-wool turkey.
I am grateful for the memory of Bozo the Clown and his signature – “A little song….a little dance….a little seltzer down the PM’s pants”.