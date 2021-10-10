10.10.2021 08:27 AM

This week’s Sparky: surf and turfed

1 Comment

  1. Peter Williams says:
    October 10, 2021 at 8:27 pm

    “…one politician is still with Trudeau.” Actually lots of politicians are still with Trudeau; the entire Liberal cabinet, Liberal backbenchers, and probably the Bloc and NDP.

    Meanwhile Hajdu reminds Canadians not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

    I never realized surfing was absolutely necessary.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*