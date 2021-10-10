Warren — Musings —10.10.2021 08:27 AM This week’s Sparky: surf and turfed 1 Comment Peter Williams says: October 10, 2021 at 8:27 pm “…one politician is still with Trudeau.” Actually lots of politicians are still with Trudeau; the entire Liberal cabinet, Liberal backbenchers, and probably the Bloc and NDP. Meanwhile Hajdu reminds Canadians not to travel unless absolutely necessary. I never realized surfing was absolutely necessary. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. CAPTCHA Code *
“…one politician is still with Trudeau.” Actually lots of politicians are still with Trudeau; the entire Liberal cabinet, Liberal backbenchers, and probably the Bloc and NDP.
Meanwhile Hajdu reminds Canadians not to travel unless absolutely necessary.
I never realized surfing was absolutely necessary.