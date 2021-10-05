Musings —10.05.2021 07:33 AM—
Toronto Star on Maxime Bernier, PPC: “racist…Islamophobic…mysogynistic…ties to the far right”
@TorontoStar: “[Maxime Bernier made] a vile call for an attack on journalists, but like all abuse of power it manifested more acutely in gendered and racist ways.” https://t.co/nNv97lOIFv @SCJOntario_en #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/8iKCDfz9Nn— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 5, 2021
Summa cum laude, in Moron Studies, right down to typical clueless morons. Hope none of them are vaccinated. Thinning the herd. Great idea!