Musings —10.17.2021 05:10 PM—
We get letters: lock me up
We get letters: I particularly love how #TruAnon has fully embraced the “lock them up” Trump talking point https://t.co/INJNKhDNBz— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 17, 2021
Geez, he’s being a meanie. After all, he called you Warren. That means he must like you. Guess from his end it’s just another of those overly complicated relationships. This too shall pass. Take it from me, I’ve been there. LOL.
Retired guy in the tweet wants only glowing reports about our Dear Leader? How about this: today Justin Trudeau played a record round of golf, shooting a final score of 18 for 18 holes. Imagine that, 18 holes in one!
After the golf game, the Dear Leader solved the issue of clean water for First Nations. What a Leader!
Wait a minute, I just received a job offer from the CBC.