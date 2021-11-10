Warren — Feature, Musings —11.10.2021 06:23 PM Bernier v. Kinsella et al.: WE WON! Link to the judgment here! 3 Comments Ronald O'Dowd says: November 10, 2021 at 6:44 pm Warren, Congratulations to you and your barrister. Someone with an actual functioning brain might actually think about finally leaving politics after this one. God knows, that departure is long, long, long, overdue. Reply Sean says: November 10, 2021 at 8:30 pm Maxime’s supporters must be a bit confused… Are they supposed to send him money because he says he’s not racist? Do they send him money because he is racist? The one thing PPC members can be sure about is that Maxime Bernier wants their money. Reply PJH says: November 10, 2021 at 11:19 pm Score one for the good guys!…..Bravo Mr. Kinsella!…..Eat it Mad Max, Eat it!…… Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. CAPTCHA Code *
