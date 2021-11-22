11.22.2021 04:23 PM

Judic and Jacob Vischjager

I follow the Auschwitz Memorial on Twitter, and retweet them every day. Some days, the photos accompanying their tweets are just devastating. This is one of those times.

I can’t look at this without crying, and I can’t stop looking at it.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*