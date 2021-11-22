Musings —11.22.2021 04:23 PM—
Judic and Jacob Vischjager
I follow the Auschwitz Memorial on Twitter, and retweet them every day. Some days, the photos accompanying their tweets are just devastating. This is one of those times.
I can’t look at this without crying, and I can’t stop looking at it.
22 November 1934 | A Dutch Jewish girl, Judic Vischjager, was born in Amsterdam.— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) November 22, 2021
She arrived at #Auschwitz on 12 November 1942 in a group of 758 Jews deported from #Westerbork. Together with her brother Jacob she was among 707 of them murdered after the selection in gas chambers. pic.twitter.com/w05l5CRuBA