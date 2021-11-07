Warren — Feature, Musings —11.07.2021 01:49 PM KINSELLACAST 184: Mraz, Mills, Belanger on O’Terrible – plus the godlike geniuses, Chixdiggit! 3 Comments Ronald O'Dowd says: November 7, 2021 at 6:26 pm Warren, You know the OLO strategy ain’t so hot — to say the very least — when a guy who absolutely loathes HimselfTM starts to humorously refer to you as O’TERRIBLE. Stop digging Erin and smell the damned coffee. [2nd Request.] Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: November 7, 2021 at 6:31 pm Put another way, only let vaccinated MPs, Senators and staff into Parliament, as you’ve already agreed to and then drop it, fast, cause we’re losing more and more potential and actual support from Canadians with each passing day. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: November 7, 2021 at 6:32 pm Other than those with bona fide or legitimate medical exemptions which some MPs have. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. CAPTCHA Code *
