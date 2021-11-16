Feature, Musings —11.16.2021 02:46 PM—
My latest: the Tory civil wars, 2021 version
With thousands of British Columbians facing dangerous flooding, inflation soaring to 20-year highs, and the virus surging again, it’s comforting to know that the Conservative Party of Canada is focused on the timing of a leadership review.
But, really, that’s just business as usual for the Tories, isn’t it? They never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity.
They’d rather talk about themselves. Not you, Canada.
It’s nothing new, but it’s still plenty weird. They’re the only credible alternative to the worst prime minister in a century. They held him to a minority government, twice, when it looked certain he’d do much better. They have representation in every region and every province.
But their eyes are trained, laser-like, on their own navels.
There they were, again, this week. A Conservative senator from Saskatchewan, Denise Batters, announced the launch of a slick online petition to ditch her leader, Erin O’Toole.
This writer has gotten to know Batters over the past couple years, and can attest to the fact that she is no bloodthirsty Paul Martin-style mutineer. She’s a sensitive and thoughtful person, and therefore harder for Team O’Toole to demonize.
And she’s a fan of irony. “Mr. O’Toole flip-flopped on policies core to our party within the same week, the same day, and even within the same sentence. The members didn’t have a say on that, but we must have one on his leadership,” Batters declared in a statement she released to the media.
This is where the irony part comes in. Said the good senator: “We can’t afford to see our party ripped apart again. When we’re divided, the Liberals win.”
Except, um, publicly calling for your party’s leader to be fired is the dictionary definition of “divided.” That’s what “ripping part” literally is.
Irony meter: Exploded.
Look, this space carries no brief for Ever O’Terrible. He’s remarkably unremarkable, and he prefers to have multiple positions on single issues — carbon taxes, assault weapons, vaccinating his candidates, you name it. The federal Conservative leader is the Chinese food buffet of Canadian politics — an hour after trying him out, you’re feeling hungry again.
But declaring a Tory civil war, right now, is a really bad idea. Three reasons. First, as noted above, it’s a minority Parliament. With the able assistance of The Prime Minister Without A Portfolio, Jagmeet Singh, Justin Trudeau could engineer an election in a snap.
Secondly, as was also noted above, there’s more pressing issues to be pressed. I mean, Senator Batters, have you looked at the footage of what B.C. is experiencing this week? At all?
Thirdly, we in the media positively love every skirmish in every civil war, because if something bleeds, it leads, etc. Writing about political fratricide is a lot more fun than writing about boring old policy stuff.
But you won’t like the result, Team Tory. This writer was a frontline warrior in the Jean Chretien-Paul Martin wars, which went on for years. I personally had a lot of fun, because I’m a walking Irish pub fight. But did anyone else win?
The Liberal Party of Canada sure didn’t. For the political sin of washing its dirty laundry in public, the public put the Grits in the penalty box for a decade.
Will the Conservatives listen to me? Of course not. Nobody listens to me.
Even so, you’d be well-advised to exercise extreme caution, Senator Batters et al. Wars are easy to start.
They’re not ever easy to stop.
— Warren Kinsella was chairman of the federal Liberal war rooms in 1993 and 2000
I’m listening….and I dont think Ms. Batters approach is correct. Full disclosure: I did not support Mr. O’Toole for the leadership of the CPOC
No great fan o’ Mr. O’Toole, obviously….but he won the leadership, and should be able to lead the party, good, bad or indifferent, until such time a bona fide leadership review is held
Why Ms. Batters feels the need to publicly eviscerate Mr. O’Toole at this time is baffling to me, and to others in the party, many of whom were also not supporters of Mr. O’Toole during the leadership race….My two cents….
PJH,
This is the second petition and both won’t amount to a hill of beans. Take it from someone who lived it — and also enjoyed it tremendously in 2005 — those were the good old days! But caucus by and large have made a bargain with the leader. So, Erin has nothing to worry about and the party will make damned sure they’ll be no early leadership review. In short, end of story.
The social conservatives will call it a Faustian Bargin. The rest of us, not so much. I was for MacKay last time and no matter who runs next time, I’ll be for MacKay again. It’s called giving your word and respecting it.
Bargain…
Mr. O’Toole has done something to really get under the collective skins of a number of his party members. It is my understanding that the Conservatives are obligated to have a leadership review at some point after losing an election. I think it should be sooner as opposed to later. He has to address the challengers. For what it’s worth, he doesn’t do anything for me. I suspect he will find a way to hang around, and get trounced again in a couple of years. I guess we’ll see.
ER,
Well, the review is scheduled for the convention in 2023 but conventions can be “postponed”. You know, “force majeur”. LOL.
Poilievere is O’Toole’s replacement in waiting if a mutiny manifests, but if you keep throwing the leadership under the bus after one attempt to warm up to Canadians then we will continue evidencing leadership review contests whereby the perennial loser is the entire attempt at a Big Tent Party.
If you cannot fall in behind the leadership the leader will continue to fail serially YoY. One cannot use two captains on one ship. If you don’t like the captain throw her/him overboard. The Conservative Party Canada does not run a smooth sailing ship due to problems amongst the crew of miscreants & scallywags.
Poilievere is loyal to O’Toole so it appears everyone else should act the same way lest the effort is wasted.
Liberals would like the Cons to get mired in a weak leadership review.
One needs to remember that Liberals are the enemy due to their structural inflation which is intractable.
RW
Batters, is she one of Harper’s gifts that keep on giving, one of the batch of totally unsuitable senators that he appointed of the ilk of Duffy and Beyak and that guy Justin beat at boxing? Good for him to leave a permanent stink in the Conservative Party.
Warren,
IMHO, here’s the crucial difference: you guys brutally go at it while in power. We go for the gusto while in opposition. Put another way, we act foolish and stupid while the Liberals act like they are insane and blow themselves right out of power. Way beyond a cardinal sin.