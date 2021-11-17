Warren — Musings —11.17.2021 06:38 PM Our latest Sun Media hit: for whom the bell tolls? 1 Comment Ronald O'Dowd says: November 17, 2021 at 8:53 pm There’s no way on God’s green earth that O’Toole is going to call for a review vote. No way. Remember when Clark was not satisfied with his review vote number? And we all know what happened to Clark in that leadership race. Erin remembers that one all too well. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. CAPTCHA Code *
There’s no way on God’s green earth that O’Toole is going to call for a review vote. No way. Remember when Clark was not satisfied with his review vote number? And we all know what happened to Clark in that leadership race. Erin remembers that one all too well.