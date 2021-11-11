11.11.2021 06:44 AM

  1. Phil in London says:
    November 11, 2021 at 8:00 am

    Many sacrifices by brave men and the families who lived without them while away or worse for ever after.

    It’s a day to remember generations before and those who went most recently to Afghanistan who all fought for something other than their own personal petty freedoms.

    There is no greater gift one can make than to lay down their life for the good of others.

    I can recall stories from my elders about rationing and life on the home front during “the big one” and I have heard stories from and about family war veterans as well – How badly our world needs a dose of that generation’s commitment to the greater good.

  2. Sean says:
    November 11, 2021 at 11:47 am

    Today I miss my grandfather. WWII corvette escort.

