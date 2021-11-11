Musings —11.11.2021 06:44 AM—
Remember
Remembering my Dad at Remembrance Day: here he is, age 20, at officer cadet training in Summer of 1952. Front row centre. Went on to join the RCAC but not the war. He always regretted that, but us, not so much. Miss him every single day – and on this day, even more. To veterans! pic.twitter.com/o9ZtnCKRbD— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) November 10, 2021
Many sacrifices by brave men and the families who lived without them while away or worse for ever after.
It’s a day to remember generations before and those who went most recently to Afghanistan who all fought for something other than their own personal petty freedoms.
There is no greater gift one can make than to lay down their life for the good of others.
I can recall stories from my elders about rationing and life on the home front during “the big one” and I have heard stories from and about family war veterans as well – How badly our world needs a dose of that generation’s commitment to the greater good.
Today I miss my grandfather. WWII corvette escort.