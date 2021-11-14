Warren — Musings —11.14.2021 03:48 PM This weeks Sparky: they do their own research 5 Comments Ronald O'Dowd says: November 14, 2021 at 4:27 pm There’s absolutely no hope for these people. Just today, Dad who was himself “recovering” from COVID-19 rushed his child to the emergency room. Fortunately, for his family, his child didn’t have COVID. But Mom couldn’t celebrate that fact because she was already dead from COVID-19… Reply Gilbert says: November 14, 2021 at 6:15 pm Natural immunity applies to people who have had a disease and survived it. The problem with these vaccines is antibody enhancement dependence- the protection decreases significantly every month. Reply Steve Teller says: November 14, 2021 at 8:50 pm Many anti-vaxxers rebut this fact with the argument that the COVID vaccine is still “experimental”. They say they might take it when it is more “proven”. Translation: AVs are too chicken-sh*t to be like the people in history who received vaccines shortly after their rollout. AVs want all of the reward and none of the risk – regardless how tiny the risk may be. Translation Part 2: they are selfish cowards. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: November 14, 2021 at 9:55 pm Just read Watt in The Star. He’s a little too enthusiastic about the leader and vaccines. In truth, Erin turned about as easily on this issue as your average aircraft carrier. O’Toole’s initial position and instincts were dead wrong — remember “challenging” what the BOIE decided? Sheer folly. It was only when we royally roasted him did reality sadly dawn on him and his office. Erin isn’t tone deaf but he isn’t quick off the mark either. So in short, still plenty of room for improvement before this party gets another credible second look from potential voters. Remember, we were ahead in the early weeks of the last campaign — and guess who blew it? Watt and others far too easily do not bear that in mind. Erin needs to continue improving as leader now that it’s clear that no block in caucus is going to try and give him the heave-ho. Erin gets one more conditional chance and only one. That’s reality. Reply J.Ph. Brunet says: November 15, 2021 at 3:10 am https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/myocarditis.html Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. CAPTCHA Code *
