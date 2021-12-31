2021 in review

Warren — Feature, Musings —

I don’t like to talk about how the year has been for me – because so many people are having a tough time.

But for me, I can’t deny that it has been a truly great year. And I’m very grateful for that. Humbled by that.

In no particular order, here’s some reasons why:

• My family and friends are safe and healthy

• We beat Maxime Bernier in a major court decision – decisively

• I worked for Joe Biden – and he won (it was in all the papers)

• I got to write for a fun, scrappy paper, and have some amazing colleagues there

• Raised thousands for suicide prevention, my major cause

• Painted paintings and sold – lots of them, to my amazement

• Built an amazing cabin on 15 acres – we call it Crow’s Head and it’ll be open for rentals soon

• Daisy Group had the best year ever – and the best team ever. And we’re growing again – thanks to amazing clients and amazing colleagues

• Built a glass house at my PEC place – you have to see it to believe it

• Befriended some brilliant and beautiful people – but I think may be settling down a bit in 2022

• Did a Beetle refurb and it kicks ass

• Moved into a loft on Queen Street – and it is pretty cool

• Did the Kinsellacast, did Sparky and wrote more music

Anyway. I’m grateful for all of that, and more. A friend said to me that I’m living my best life, now, finally.

And I am. Happy 2022. It’ll be better!