Musings —01.23.2022 09:43 AM—
I. Can’t. Even.
The Trudeau government’s use of a hashtag to fight a military invasion now makes sense. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/ZIlIuRB4AR— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) January 23, 2022
(Don’t forget to get your Safe Food for Canadians Licence if you want to import yummies! LOL.)
Reminds me of when Robert Borden tweeted
#standwithbelgium
or when King tweeted
# standwithpoland
The Little Potato decided to do something about potatoes.