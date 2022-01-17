Musings —01.17.2022 10:46 AM—
My 2022 so far
1. Winter bike can’t bike in winter— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) January 17, 2022
2. Heat pump can’t generate heat in cold
3. Snowblower can’t blow snow in snowstorm
The universe is sending a message to Warren.
4. Miracle world saving vaccine doesn’t save the world.
5. Lying politician continues to lie. (Wait a minute, wrong list)
Hope your noggin is feeling better. One good thing about being part of the Irish diaspora is how thick our skulls are.
Pfizer’s Paxlovid has been approved in Canada today, however…..so there is that……
Be thankful for small mercies…..