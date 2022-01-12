My latest: and, yes, I’m still at the hospital

Warren — Feature, Musings —

A health care tax.

Hmmm.

I am writing those ominous words sitting in a hospital emergency ward. Belleville General, emergency bed three.

A few days ago, I was biking in minus-twenty weather – I go out every day, year round – and wiped out.

Smashed my head, hard, on the ice that had – until that point – hidden it’s presence. Did you know that the human head bounces when it hits hard stuff? Mine did. Bang, bang.

I was wearing a helmet, which probably saved my life, but it didn’t mean no problems. Problems aplenty lay ahead.

Felt dazed. Didn’t black out. Bike mirror broken, bike scraped up. Because I’m a stubborn Irish bastard, I kept riding a bit, on asphalt. Then home.

The trouble started the next morning. Headaches, out of it (more than usual), and a lot of vision gone in my right eye.

I didn’t want to end up here in emerg, but my doc wanted to rule out a “brain bleed,” quote unquote. Despite being a stubborn Irish bastard, I relented.

So began my journey through an overburdened, overworked health care system. And you know why. We all know why. Underfunded by Ottawa, overwhelmed by a virus that has cancelled the future.

Sitting on assorted waiting-room chairs, I (naturally) did what I wasn’t supposed to do, and read the online response to Quebec Premier Francois Legault’s latest pandemic gambit: taxing the unvaccinated.

Punitive or proper? Unfair, unwise? Or right and reasonable?

Every other columnist in Canada has taken a whack at Legault’s plan, by now. But no one, to my knowledge, has done it from the perspective of a hospital bed. So here goes.

Legault is assisted by public opinion. Since Summer 2021, give or take, Canadians have overwhelmingly favored the vaccination side.

A considerable number, in fact, have favored actually punishing those who choose to be unvaccinated. Like, really punishing them: denying them employment, denying them mobility, denying them benefits – including health care benefits.

Legault is a politician, a popular one, and he’s seen the polling. His tax-the-unvaxxed policy will be popular. Count on it.

Before heading to the hospital I talked to a former Prime Minister about it. We agreed it won’t violate the Canada Health Act – various provinces have assessed health care premiums in the past. In my home province of Alberta, for example, I was denied health care because I – a penniless law student – hadn’t paid my premiums. Healthy or not.

Other jurisdictions in the world have been tougher than Legault. Austria plans to hit up the unvaccinated with penalties in excess of $20,000 a year. Greece has said it’ll do likewise, albeit for a smaller price tag.

So Legault has public opinion and precedent on his side. But what about constitutionality and fairness, which are intricately related?

Constitutions are documents which are all about equality – about ensuring all citizens are equal. Legault’s policy clearly (and proudly) discriminates against an identifiable group.

It doesn’t, or shouldn’t, matter that the group in question is stupid and reckless. Constitutions are arguably crafted to protect the reckless as well as the virtuous. Litigation is inevitable. A predictable result isn’t.

And what about fairness? Is Legault being unfair? Perhaps, but no more than the ten per cent of unvaccinated Quebeckers who are occupying 50 per cent of the province’s hospital beds. They’re being unfair, too. They’re putting their fellow citizens at risk.

From my perspective in emergency room three, I think Legault will get away with it. Mainly for one reason: because it’ll be popular.

People are tired of this. They’re mad, they’re sad, they’re fed up. They will vote for any politician who can promise them a speedy end to the pandemic.

And Francois Legault knows it.