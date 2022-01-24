Feature, Musings —01.24.2022 12:26 PM—
My latest: hashtag this, Neville Chamberlains
Now we know how we could have stopped the World Wars.
Just, you know, hold up a piece of paper with a hashtag on it. That would’ve stopped Hitler, big time. Boom. War’s over.
Oh, and make sure to look pretty serious. Don’t smile or anything. Bravely hold up that hashtag, don’t smirk, and make sure to get one of your taxpayer-subsidized staff to snap the historic picture just right.
That — plus the ultimate weapon of mass deterrence, #StandWithUkraine — will shut down Russia’s dictator, Vladimir Putin, every time. He won’t dare invade Ukraine now.
The Ukrainians will really appreciate your courage, too. They’ll stop scrambling to build bomb shelters, and they’ll stop frantically looking for safe places to send their children, and they’ll stop teaching terrified Ukrainians, too young and too old, how to carry a rifle.
They’ll pause, and remember the valour and fearlessness of Canadian Members of Parliament. How those MPs — Liberal, Conservative, New Democrat, it didn’t matter their party affiliation — dared to hold up a piece of paper with a hashtag on it, and stopped a war.
Liberal cabinet ministers Harjeet Singh, Mary Ng, Marco Mendicino . NDP MP Heather McPherson . Conservative MPs Marty Morantz and Cathay Wagantall . Remember those names, because those are the names that will live in history. The ones our children will talk about, for years to come.
They are the ones who stood up with a hashtag. So badass.
Because hashtags work better than any of the alternatives. Hashtags — those words we put up on Twitter, preceded by the symbol usually known as an “octothorpe” and “hash” — are far more effective than anything else these plucky Parliamentarians could have done.
You know, things Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country desperately needed from us. Like:
- Sanctions: As in sanctions against Russia’s vile potentate, and his cabal, before an invasion. Not after there’s an invasion.
- SWIFT: SWIFT is the international payment messaging system. Cut Russia off from SWIFT, and it will help to cripple their economy and their leaders.
- Weapons, arms: Specifically, send Ukraine anti-aircraft weapons, drones, air and coastal defence systems, Javelins, Stingers. And arms — and ammunition, and armed drones, long-range counter-artillery radar, electronic warfare capabilities, anti-ship capabilities, and anti-tank and naval mines. Failing that, access to NATO military stockpiles and intelligence. Immediately. Now.
- Shows of force: Send a message. Russia needs to see American and other NATO cargo aircraft landing every single day, offloading the stuff noted above. Keep showing military might until Putin turtles and returns his troops to their garrisons — far from Ukraine’s border.
- NATO: Jaap de Hoop Scheffer, then head of NATO, promised Ukraine would become part of the military alliance in 2008 — 13 years ago. Thirteen years later, that hasn’t happened, because member states were afraid of what Putin would do. Well, he’s about to invade anyway — so give Ukraine membership as a deterrent, for the love of God. Because an attack on one NATO member invites a response from all. Or should.
Those are the sorts of things Ukraine wants and needs from us. Those are the things Canada, and its allies, can do. Right now. No delay.
But, by all means, keep flashing those all-important hashtags on Twitter, Canadian Parliamentarians. And don’t worry that the cynics say it is juvenile, and puerile and pathetic. Don’t concern yourself with those (like, say, this writer) who think that Vladimir Putin is laughing at you, waving around a piece of paper, like modern-day Neville Chamberlains.
Because, really, Putin is laughing at you. For real.
Try to make that into a hashtag, boys and girls.
— Warren Kinsella was Jean Chretien’s special assistant
Warren,
Yup, it’s war that Putin wants — but only for his side — well sorry, it’ll be war for both sides with all of us pitching in. The British will go in first, followed by a United States trying to conceal its tail still between its legs but in we’ll all go in the war against one of the latest incarnations of the Anti-Christ. Aren’t we “lucky” to have so many of them across the globe.
Not a chance. Western countries will barely flinch. Voters in Western Democracies won’t have the tolerance to send troops to stand up for Ukraine. Not after Afghanistan and Iraq…. Not for one minute.
Let’s not forget that Russia has, uh, nuclear weapons.
Show of Force? What exactly could the CAF do in that area? I really like your stuff but I need to point that successive government have under funded the CAF for decades and none more so than the one lead by Jean Chrétien that you worked in. You can not build military capacity over night, as an example the Sea King helicopter replacement which PM Jean Chrétien cancelled and which was restarted under Paul Martin is still not at full operational capability and there are many other examples.
My grandfather White was First World War Canadian Infantry and lost one leg fighting in France. My dad was RCAF in the Second World War, but he was stationed in Newfoundland at the RCAF base where training took place.
I’m not joining the Third World War as I’m too old, but I wouldn’t join any world war even if I was of an appropriate fighting age for that sort of thing.
Back in the 80s I learned Mechanical Engineering and can no longer understand why people want to destroy things or people. War no longer makes any sense to me whatsoever unless it’s a war against the financial elite .001%.
Wall Street is the enemy of the people not the Russian Federation or China.
RW
The war for Ukraine ended last August… When NATO countries completed the surrender of Afghanistan to the Taliban. Putin sees that the timing is perfect. Western democracies don’t have the tolerance for foreign adventures as they once did. There is no chance at all that NATO will do anything serious about this.
Anyways… the fix is in. Russia is just waiting for the diplomatic people to leave and then they’ll move in on Kiev. I’m actually pretty sure there is a mutual understanding at this point…. Lots of talk about this and that…. to make it look like Biden really cares…. but we all know what’s coming.