Musings —01.14.2022 09:13 PM—
Wellington, looking East
New one. The painting, not Joey. (The concussion has messed with my perception, a bit.) pic.twitter.com/lepcSk81KR— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) January 14, 2022
Warren,
Glad you’re back home. Art imitates life as the painting illustrates clearly a crossroad, when in fact its author has just experienced one. Kind of deep and no doubt signalling one hell of a fork in the road ahead and quite naturally, only for the better.
Yes, he was in NARROW WATERS, as indicated on the signs. Glad he’s ok.