01.14.2022 09:13 PM

Wellington, looking East

2 Comments

  1. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    January 14, 2022 at 9:27 pm

    Warren,

    Glad you’re back home. Art imitates life as the painting illustrates clearly a crossroad, when in fact its author has just experienced one. Kind of deep and no doubt signalling one hell of a fork in the road ahead and quite naturally, only for the better.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*