Musings —01.29.2022 06:16 PM—
What do you do when you see someone carrying the Nazi flag by the War Memorial?
Again: big demonstrations, on the Left and the Right, will always attract extremists, who will always try to take control. That’s actually not what I object to. What I object to is people who let that happen – and shrug about it, or defend it, when we draw it to their attention. pic.twitter.com/3vmMbyGWj0— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) January 29, 2022
Those twerps and mental midgets have been hijacked by Nazis, the scum of the Earth? Well, they better do something about it right now otherwise they are not only complicit but also no better than them. And what pray tell will Bernier and more importantly, O’Toole have to say about this!
It’s evil on a string among multitudes of gullible sheep about to be shorn. Demon seeds allowed to run amok.
Answer to Warren’s Question: I have some experience working with the police, not a lot, but some.
Sometimes they apply a risk benefit analysis. I think they consider the consequences of fast and direct intervention especially when that intervention may and probably would cause a catastrophic Jan.6 reaction.
I would expect they certainly know about it and wouldn’t be surprised if an arrest will follow. Then the revolving door of justice begins.
That’s the tactical move I would have made.
Just sayin…….
.. Well said.. well said
As well, hope you’re recovering well from the big fall