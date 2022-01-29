01.29.2022 06:16 PM

What do you do when you see someone carrying the Nazi flag by the War Memorial?

  1. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    January 29, 2022 at 9:40 pm

    Those twerps and mental midgets have been hijacked by Nazis, the scum of the Earth? Well, they better do something about it right now otherwise they are not only complicit but also no better than them. And what pray tell will Bernier and more importantly, O’Toole have to say about this!

    It’s evil on a string among multitudes of gullible sheep about to be shorn. Demon seeds allowed to run amok.

    • Pipes says:
      January 30, 2022 at 10:11 am

      Answer to Warren’s Question: I have some experience working with the police, not a lot, but some.

      Sometimes they apply a risk benefit analysis. I think they consider the consequences of fast and direct intervention especially when that intervention may and probably would cause a catastrophic Jan.6 reaction.
      I would expect they certainly know about it and wouldn’t be surprised if an arrest will follow. Then the revolving door of justice begins.
      That’s the tactical move I would have made.
      Just sayin…….

  2. the salamander says:
    January 30, 2022 at 6:25 am

    .. Well said.. well said

    As well, hope you’re recovering well from the big fall

