Musings —02.10.2022 07:27 PM—
Behold evil
In the Middle East or anywhere else, really, using children as human shields is done by those who are no longer human. pic.twitter.com/GQgbIJX38c— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 10, 2022
Like I said before, BEANS for brains.
The parents belong in jail.