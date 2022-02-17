Musings —02.17.2022 08:29 AM—
Check out this Maru poll. Thread.
Maru @JohnWrightLive poll out and it’s a shocker.— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 17, 2022
No surprise, when the leader of our country continues to tar everybody with the same brush, as in the case of a Jewish woman MP yesterday in QP. This is the track record of Trudeau and the Liberal Party; try and divide us with wedge issues on race, religion and beliefs, while demonizing all who either criticize or oppose them. The poll rightly recognizes this is not leadership.
Wasn’t that more evidence that Trudeau has no skills beyong being popular? As he often does, he recited a precanned response that didn’t match the trigger. His usual boilerplate is vapid enough to only waste the listener’s time. In this case, it was pointed enough to cause offense when used incorrectly.
Also, y’know, there’s the idiocy if the convoy cowboys themselves- THEY are the source of division and anger.
As I have stated before this invoking this act is the Nuclear option. The Trudeau government has not taken one step towards a peaceful end to the protest. Instead he calls the protestors fringe, nazis, racist as well as terrorists. Which is the usual drivel and hyperbole that flows from the mouth of JT. Remember there counter protestors holding up signs that said kill the unvaxxed.
I am triple vaxxed, but originally supported the protest by the unvaxxed because I believe it is a choice. I feel lead down a path believing that getting vaccinated would prevent me and my family from contracting covid. IT DOESN’T.
So it IS time to get the truckers to move on. But going from doing nothing to this overreach, displays such a lack of intelligent leadership. It also displays extreme arrogance.
This is a time where a true leader looks for ways to bring both sides together not drive a wedge so far to make the divide permanent.
It sickens me and to be honest I am losing sleep.
Anyhow, anecdotal of course, but when the Toronto police were getting ready for whatever convoy was going to try to shut down University Ave, a rather mild-mannered friend of mine remarked that this was the first time he’d ever looked forward to seeing police “crack some heads”. And he was vehemently anti-cop during & after the G20. So yes I believe this poll is shockingly correct.
Beware the anger of a patient man.