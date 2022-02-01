Musings —02.01.2022 04:53 PM—
Come protest me, Karen Konvoy
The truckers’ Omnicronvoy came to Ottawa to demand that @JustinTrudeau step down, but it looks like @erinotoole will be stepping down instead. I would therefore ask the truckers to come to my home and demand that I never ever win the 6/49. Thank you.— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 1, 2022
I really wanted to give O’Toole a chance. He has a sterling resume. His campaign was pretty good and I think he showed himself to be unusually savvy. I am also the last person to say a leadership change will solve any problems.
But he needed to steer the rival factions of his party through the COVID mess by presenting a coherent, consistent message. This has been his most important responsibility.
He has failed miserably at this imminently serious task and shows no hope of recovery after this weekend. His performance in QP was laughable. The attempt to be on both sides of the fence all the time has been his undoing. It’s time for a fresh start.
The “Flu Trux Klan” was parading up and down my main street this afternoon. Not content to irritate, bother, irk, madden, taunt, anger, displease, pest, bully, exasperate, rile, or vex the good denizens of Ottawa and surrounding areas…..they decided to bestow their travelling salvation show on a small town in BC….For the record, our locals werent impressed either.