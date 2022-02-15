Warren — Musings —02.15.2022 06:03 AM Emergency I support the Prime Minister. Do you? Comments are open. 14 Comments Nez1 says: February 15, 2022 at 6:48 am Somewhat reluctantly, yes. Truckload of guns at Coutts cements it. Can hardly wait for far right bleats of “false flag” and other such Trumpist conspiracy crap. Sigh…. Reply The Doctor says: February 15, 2022 at 1:29 pm Oh, I’ve seen the false flag argument trotted out in the Globe comments section several times. Reply Tony Miller says: February 15, 2022 at 7:35 am As do I, though I wish he had done this about a week ago. Those who tut-tut over this are likely sitting comfortably in their living rooms, while the good people of Ottawa put up with a horde of man-babies who have been empowered by a string of ineffective law enforcement groups and various levels of government. I’m not sure what needle needed to be threaded here to gain approval from the Tories. But let’s tick some boxes on the WE ARE TERRIBLE AT OUR JOBS Bingo Card: First, the Ottawa police, who’s staggering incompetence beggars belief. Tickets? Milk and cookies? What on earth were they thinking? Next, Premier Doug Ford only got off his snowmobile when it was clear that the economy was about to tank, so he was on-brand with being about 2 weeks late for everything. And Trudeau finally stepped up to the mike. Again, about 10 days late. Beyond the sickening display of these “truckers”, I am most disheartened by what passes as opposition in Ottawa. The Tories had an opportunity to behave like adults and went “Nah..nope. We’re the law and order party…but not these laws and not this order”. The NDP did their usual “We support this but we would have been sooooo much better. Have you seen my Tik-Tok?” And lastly, Trudeau has looked tired, and as if he wants to be done with the job. Only Freeland looked good, as if she had the answer about 15 days ago and wasn’t allowed to implement it. Cut off the money, take away the insurance, freeze the bank accounts and send this mob back to their mommy’s basements. Reply Lyndon Dunkley says: February 15, 2022 at 11:47 am “Cut off the money, take away the insurance, freeze the bank accounts and send this mob back to their mommy’s basements.” Left leaning folks with a prior inclination to support protests are shocked when a group they don’t support use these same techniques more effectively then they could ever imagine for their own pet causes. Then when they really look at all the normalcy putting their lives and livelihoods on the line for the a cause they believe in, it puts their usual “hashtag advocacy” in the proper impotent context it deserves. Then the authoritarianism and name calling is all you have left. Reply The Doctor says: February 15, 2022 at 2:53 pm With all due respect, your point is essentially whataboutism. I’ve been seeing a lot of that. I just don’t see that as an intellectually robust or valid refutation of anything. To be intellectually honest or consistent, you object to law-breaking no matter who is doing it. I object to law-breaking by left-wing and right-wing people in equal measure. How about you? Reply Sean says: February 15, 2022 at 8:43 am I support the competent bureaucrats and lawyers who instructed the fake, racist, sexist, corrupt, fraud Prime Minister to rubber stamp their plans. Reply PJH says: February 15, 2022 at 10:00 am This card carrying Conservative Party member does…..100%, and I have told my Conservative MP the same. My only question is…..what took the PM so long? If M. Poilievre, the man who gave the “Freedom Convoy ” moral support from the get go, wins the leadership of my party, so endeth my relationship with the Conservative Party of Canada. M. Poilievre has been rather quiet of late…..I wonder why that would be? #Coutts Reply Pedant says: February 15, 2022 at 2:29 pm If you’re leaving the party because Poilievre was sympathetic to a working class protest, and you think it’s okay to freeze the meagre assets of those same working class people, it’s probably for the best. Canadian politics are realigning, with the Liberals now the party of the rich and well-connected and the Conservatives the party of the working class. Guess which group did spectacularly well from the Trudeau/Bank of Canada overreach and which group did horribly? Reply Lorne says: February 15, 2022 at 10:09 am Sorry, I don’t agree with this. Trudeau went from doing nothing, avoiding anything but stirring the pot to the nuclear option. It shows what a lack of leadership get you. All along the restrictions were to allow time to get enough people vaccinated to reach herd immunity. First 70 then 75 and then 80% were the magic numbers to reach the goal. Trudeau is triple vaxxed and he got covid. I am triple vaxxed and have abided by the rules and restrictions. There appears to be no end in sight. If there is Trudeau could have laid out the plan going forward instead of fanning the flames. Hopefully this is his swan song. I can’t imagine him being at the controls in a real crisis. Reply Lorne says: February 15, 2022 at 11:52 am If anyone wonders why the truckers still protest, they need to look no further than Trudeau’s continual musing about requiring vaccination for inter-provincial travel by truckers. (I have no idea how this could be implemented). It is another example of fanning the flames instead of dousing the fire. Think he would never implement it? He just invoked the Emergencies Act. I cannot believe the Cabinet went along with his arrogance on this. Reply Davide says: February 15, 2022 at 10:44 am Did Mr Trudeau let this situation fester for two weeks hoping for a January 6th type of event to occur, so he could quash it and ride it to a majority government in the next election? What if the truckers simply go home and slow down their work? “Too sick to work today, I have Covid.” “Truck is broken, I am waiting on parts.” Trudeau missed his daddies “Just watch me moment” and as usual bumbled his way through a crisis doing nothing until it was too late. Remember kids, you can illegally protest, gather during lockdowns, get the prime minister of the country to take a knee, pull down statues and burn churches if your cause is deemed worthy by the Left. Reply Robert White says: February 15, 2022 at 11:15 am Let’s break this down into constituent parts of the Gestalt whole that is the Emergency. This Emergency is a result of Prime Minister Blackface Feminist-in-Chief Trudeau not having the skill set necessary to lead this great country and its citizens without invocation of special federal powers to do so. In brief, PM Blackface needs to take a walk in the snow ASAP because he is no longer appreciated by Canadians writ large, and nobody listens to his speech pathology that emanates out of his atrophied central nervous system. If Canadians want to mollycoddle the trustfund Aristocrat just because he has ‘nice hair’ it would appear that we have a legitimate National Emergency that could be construed as a National Security Threat. I’m super tired of PM Blackface, and I honestly don’t think he has the business accumen or geopolitical intelligence to continue serving Canadians in a capacity of leadership given that nobody listens to his screed anymore knowing that Freeland is really the adult in the room who is actually in charge of governance. Freeland is a classic Neoliberal control freak which is likely the reason Canadians are experiencing this current fallout & decoupling surrounding our commons of politics & economics. Trudeau has to go immediately!!!!! RW Reply EsterhazyWasALoser says: February 15, 2022 at 12:37 pm It’s time. The “truckers” have had their day, they need to haul ass out of town. Reply Leo Fleming says: February 15, 2022 at 1:23 pm As the invocation of this does not meet the requirements as defined in the law, then this is completely lawless. I’m certain that he’ll get away with it, and courts won’t even look at it. But let’s not pretend that existing laws and measures could not have been brought to bear to achieve the same results. As far as I’m concerned, Trudeau can’t be going on about people acting outside the law, when he is doing the exact same thing. Either laws mean something, or it’s anarchy and chaos. What this comes down to is Trudeau is a fool and he doesn’t know what else to do, so “We are the government, comply”. It only shows that the protesters are in the right. You may peacefully protest until it gets out of hand and the authorities don’t know what to do. And then because we don’t know what to do, let’s recklessly and illegitimately invoke the Emergencies Act. I have never in my life been to a protest, but I’m tempted to make a “F*ck Trudeau, piece of shit” sign and find the nearest one. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. CAPTCHA Code *
Somewhat reluctantly, yes. Truckload of guns at Coutts cements it. Can hardly wait for far right bleats of “false flag” and other such Trumpist conspiracy crap. Sigh….
Oh, I’ve seen the false flag argument trotted out in the Globe comments section several times.
As do I, though I wish he had done this about a week ago. Those who tut-tut over this are likely sitting comfortably in their living rooms, while the good people of Ottawa put up with a horde of man-babies who have been empowered by a string of ineffective law enforcement groups and various levels of government. I’m not sure what needle needed to be threaded here to gain approval from the Tories. But let’s tick some boxes on the WE ARE TERRIBLE AT OUR JOBS Bingo Card: First, the Ottawa police, who’s staggering incompetence beggars belief. Tickets? Milk and cookies? What on earth were they thinking? Next, Premier Doug Ford only got off his snowmobile when it was clear that the economy was about to tank, so he was on-brand with being about 2 weeks late for everything. And Trudeau finally stepped up to the mike. Again, about 10 days late. Beyond the sickening display of these “truckers”, I am most disheartened by what passes as opposition in Ottawa. The Tories had an opportunity to behave like adults and went “Nah..nope. We’re the law and order party…but not these laws and not this order”. The NDP did their usual “We support this but we would have been sooooo much better. Have you seen my Tik-Tok?” And lastly, Trudeau has looked tired, and as if he wants to be done with the job. Only Freeland looked good, as if she had the answer about 15 days ago and wasn’t allowed to implement it. Cut off the money, take away the insurance, freeze the bank accounts and send this mob back to their mommy’s basements.
“Cut off the money, take away the insurance, freeze the bank accounts and send this mob back to their mommy’s basements.”
Left leaning folks with a prior inclination to support protests are shocked when a group they don’t support use these same techniques more effectively then they could ever imagine for their own pet causes. Then when they really look at all the normalcy putting their lives and livelihoods on the line for the a cause they believe in, it puts their usual “hashtag advocacy” in the proper impotent context it deserves.
Then the authoritarianism and name calling is all you have left.
With all due respect, your point is essentially whataboutism. I’ve been seeing a lot of that. I just don’t see that as an intellectually robust or valid refutation of anything.
To be intellectually honest or consistent, you object to law-breaking no matter who is doing it. I object to law-breaking by left-wing and right-wing people in equal measure. How about you?
I support the competent bureaucrats and lawyers who instructed the fake, racist, sexist, corrupt, fraud Prime Minister to rubber stamp their plans.
This card carrying Conservative Party member does…..100%, and I have told my Conservative MP the same. My only question is…..what took the PM so long?
If M. Poilievre, the man who gave the “Freedom Convoy ” moral support from the get go, wins the leadership of my party, so endeth my relationship with the Conservative Party of Canada.
M. Poilievre has been rather quiet of late…..I wonder why that would be? #Coutts
If you’re leaving the party because Poilievre was sympathetic to a working class protest, and you think it’s okay to freeze the meagre assets of those same working class people, it’s probably for the best. Canadian politics are realigning, with the Liberals now the party of the rich and well-connected and the Conservatives the party of the working class. Guess which group did spectacularly well from the Trudeau/Bank of Canada overreach and which group did horribly?
Sorry, I don’t agree with this. Trudeau went from doing nothing, avoiding anything but stirring the pot to the nuclear option. It shows what a lack of leadership get you.
All along the restrictions were to allow time to get enough people vaccinated to reach herd immunity. First 70 then 75 and then 80% were the magic numbers to reach the goal. Trudeau is triple vaxxed and he got covid. I am triple vaxxed and have abided by the rules and restrictions. There appears to be no end in sight. If there is Trudeau could have laid out the plan going forward instead of fanning the flames.
Hopefully this is his swan song. I can’t imagine him being at the controls in a real crisis.
If anyone wonders why the truckers still protest, they need to look no further than Trudeau’s continual musing about requiring vaccination for inter-provincial travel by truckers. (I have no idea how this could be implemented).
It is another example of fanning the flames instead of dousing the fire.
Think he would never implement it? He just invoked the Emergencies Act. I cannot believe the Cabinet went along with his arrogance on this.
Did Mr Trudeau let this situation fester for two weeks hoping for a January 6th type of event to occur, so he could quash it and ride it to a majority government in the next election?
What if the truckers simply go home and slow down their work?
“Too sick to work today, I have Covid.”
“Truck is broken, I am waiting on parts.”
Trudeau missed his daddies “Just watch me moment” and as usual bumbled his way through a crisis doing nothing until it was too late.
Remember kids, you can illegally protest, gather during lockdowns, get the prime minister of the country to take a knee, pull down statues and burn churches if your cause is deemed worthy by the Left.
Let’s break this down into constituent parts of the Gestalt whole that is the Emergency.
This Emergency is a result of Prime Minister Blackface Feminist-in-Chief Trudeau not having the skill set necessary to lead this great country and its citizens without invocation of special federal powers to do so.
In brief, PM Blackface needs to take a walk in the snow ASAP because he is no longer appreciated by Canadians writ large, and nobody listens to his speech pathology that emanates out of his atrophied central nervous system.
If Canadians want to mollycoddle the trustfund Aristocrat just because he has ‘nice hair’ it would appear that we have a legitimate National Emergency that could be construed as a National Security Threat.
I’m super tired of PM Blackface, and I honestly don’t think he has the business accumen or geopolitical intelligence to continue serving Canadians in a capacity of leadership given that nobody listens to his screed anymore knowing that Freeland is really the adult in the room who is actually in charge of governance.
Freeland is a classic Neoliberal control freak which is likely the reason Canadians are experiencing this current fallout & decoupling surrounding our commons of politics & economics.
Trudeau has to go immediately!!!!!
RW
It’s time. The “truckers” have had their day, they need to haul ass out of town.
As the invocation of this does not meet the requirements as defined in the law, then this is completely lawless. I’m certain that he’ll get away with it, and courts won’t even look at it. But let’s not pretend that existing laws and measures could not have been brought to bear to achieve the same results. As far as I’m concerned, Trudeau can’t be going on about people acting outside the law, when he is doing the exact same thing. Either laws mean something, or it’s anarchy and chaos. What this comes down to is Trudeau is a fool and he doesn’t know what else to do, so “We are the government, comply”. It only shows that the protesters are in the right.
You may peacefully protest until it gets out of hand and the authorities don’t know what to do. And then because we don’t know what to do, let’s recklessly and illegitimately invoke the Emergencies Act. I have never in my life been to a protest, but I’m tempted to make a “F*ck Trudeau, piece of shit” sign and find the nearest one.