Feature, Musings —02.05.2022 12:43 PM—
My latest: the Tories head for the ditch
Winning.
Because, when you strip away all of the finery and the rhetoric, that is always the prime objective in democratic politics. Winning.
Winning, so that you get power. And when you have power, you have the ability to get things done. And that’s when you can turn your ideas into reality — when, one hopes, you can better people’s lives, and create a better future for all.
That’s what it’s all about: Winning. Simple.
To win in Canada, you need to attract the support of a majority. That’s how it is in any democracy. Majority rules.
So, these are the things we know about the Canadian majority — things that have been irrefutably, indisputably, inarguably shown to be true in election after election after election. Six things.
One: The majority in Canada dislike extremism. When given the choice, Canadian voters will always favor the middle path, between the extremes on the Left and the Right. That may be a bit less exciting, but that’s where you will always find them: in the unexciting middle.
Two: The majority of voters in this country don’t like ideology at the expense of common sense. Unlike America, where bumper-sticker politics increasingly dominates, Canadian voters still prefer moderation. And they intensely dislike doctrinaire ideologues and polemicists.
Three: The majority of Canadians do not hate government. During the pandemic, they have accepted the notion that no other entity — not the private sector, not organized labor, not wealthy individuals — can acquire vaccines and PPE better than governments, or organize society to survive a deadly global pandemic. God knows the governments are imperfect, but Canadians just don’t object to government in the way that Americans do. The results are shown in our respective COVID body counts.
Four: The majority of voters in this country are not fussed about social issues. Not anymore. After same-sex marriages happened, after women won the right to control their own bodies, voters noted that society did not collapse. We did not descend into anarchy. Life went on.
Five: The Canadian majority favors tolerance and diversity — for the simple reason that we are now a much more diverse country. We are no longer the white, Anglo-Saxon redoubt that we were mere decades ago. The majority of Canadians prefer political leaders who are like them — diverse, and favoring diversity.
Sixth and final point: The majority of Canadian voters will always vote for the common good over dominance by the rich and powerful. They do not venerate billionaires in the way that Americans do. They believe in the wisdom and the durability of everyday people, not mega-rich blowhards who have never had to worry about paying the rent or mortgage.
Now, some of you may not like what the majority prefers. That’s fine. In a democracy, nobody wins every argument.
But if you’re a sentient being, you know that it’s the truth. You know what the reality is in Canadian politics, too. The majority rules, and the majority favor driving in the middle of the road, not in the ditches. You don’t get far when you’re in the ditch.
You also know where I’m going with all this, so some of you are already readying yourselves to say the predictable stuff: That Conservatives shouldn’t ever listen to Jean Chretien‘s former special assistant. That, if we get a real conservative as leader, we’ll win.
Listen to me or don’t. That’s up to you. But I’m actually motivated by the same thing you are: We both believe Canadian democracy needs the Conservative Party of Canada to get its damn act together. Here’s why.
At the present time, our federal government is led by a man who has engaged in casual corruption, more than once. We are led by a man who has repeatedly engaged in parlor-room racism. A man who professes to be a feminist, and then was credibly accused of sexual assault, by a victim whose allegations have never been refuted. Any one of those things is disqualifying, to me.
This writer may have worked on many Liberal campaigns in the past, but I believe that the Trudeau Liberal Party is tired and old and venal. They need some time in opposition to reform and renew. Desperately.
That won’t ever happen until the Conservative Party gets its act together. And that particularly won’t happen if the Conservative Party continues to embrace leaders and policies who are opposed by the majority of Canadians.
And that won’t happen as long as Conservatives put hard-right ideology ahead of winning elections, either.
Because, you know, there’s a name for those who favor ideology over anything else. Those who prefer purity over compromise. Those who favor confrontation over consensus.
We call them losers.
I often send your columns to my SoCon Con MP,(who is fine fellow, and the best MP my riding has ever had) with the heading “suggested reading”. I am going to send this column to him under the heading “required reading”…You speak the truth…..Thank-you.
It’s about losing with dignity over wining like a liberal. I’d rather one MP like Candice Bergen over a house full of Kinsella Konservatives.
Not clear on the concept of what winning requires are ye?…..Perhaps you need to read Mr. Kinsellas missive again…
I don’t quite follow… Isn’t Candice Bergen losing without dignity?!
“To win in Canada, you need to attract the support of a majority.”
Not true: the last two federal elections prove otherwise.
Actually – technically speaking – I believe there have only been two elections in the last 70 years or so in which one party achieved the majority of votes… and both were for middle of the road conservatives – Mulroney and Diefenbaker.
The last two elections are even more instructive – you don’t even need a plurality to win in this country.
In Canada, 33% of the votes, sprinkled in just the right places = 110% of the power.
Warren,
Bingo. We remain right of centre and we’re at least competitive to win next time. If we choose the right crossover type of leader, we’ll likely win. But that decision rests in the hearts of the membership and our elected representatives. We can choose to blow it, even before getting out of the gate, or we can choose to focus like a laser beam on only one thing: W-I-N-N-I-N-G! It’s your choice.
If the Laurentian elites think the yahoos are mad now, just wait a few months. The mad yahoos will multiply like tribbles.
Persistent secular inflation is here. The Trudeau government and the Bank of Canada have already blown their wad ($500 billion) and cannot do it again.
Inflation will crush and middle and working classes, and will balloon the cost of obligations to the poor, to the aged, and to the health care system.
ESG and Green New Deal is inflationary. Deglobalization and the nearshoring, reshoring of manufacturing from China is inflationary. The cold-medium-hot war with Russia and China will be inflationary.
The times-they-are-a-changin.
Trudeau has been sowing division since he entered politics. Neo-liberal internationalist Freeland and the green central banker Carney are not really viable alternatives to the blackface groper Dauphin when ordinary people are being crushed by inflation.
Things are going to get much worse before they get better. We are beyond mere political strategy. The old rules and assumptions do not apply.
Sitting on a sofa on a Sunday afternoon
Going to the candidates debate
Laugh about it, shout about it
When you’ve got to choose
Every way you look at this, you lose
Where have you gone, Joe DiMaggio…er…Bobby Orr?
It comes down to three cities, Toronto, Montreal, and to a lesser extent Vancouver…..if you think the urban voter is going to come out in the streets with torches, pitchforks and hay rakes in protest, I have some swampland to sell you, cheap….It may not be fair, but it is the reality…..
That’s the thing — in the US, the Republicans have the structural advantages because of where their supporters are and the way the US electoral and political system is set up – notably the electoral college, the Senate and state governorships (which determine the right to draw districts).
In Canada it’s totally the opposite — the Liberal vote is much more efficiently distributed and this has been the case going back at least as far as the days of Pierre Trudeau.
Well said WK. Sigh,I can just picture the election advertising the Liberals will run in the next campaign. (Because I also believe the trucker clusterfuck is sadly going to end in violence.)
“Pierre Poilievre– he stood with the anti-science, anti-healthcare worker convoy. He’s out of touch with Canadians. He cares more about his own fundraising than your health. Paid for by the Liberal Party of Canada.”
Spot on…I have warned my Con MP (closet supporter of the “Freedom Convoy”) that the Liberal attack ads are writing themselves as we speak…..He seems unconcerned….He thinks himself invincible….what he doesnt realize that my riding is a swing riding, and with the right candidate, and a strong campaign….my riding could just as easily go NDP or Liberal, and he’ll be out on his ass…..Pride goeth before the fall as they say….
I’ve got no problem with Candice Bergen as long as her introduction of the new leader is the last f%&king thing we ever hear from her.
The new Conservative Leader must take a very diplomatic and nuanced approach to the fake trucker riot / occupation…. Such as “GO THE FUCK HOME AND GET YOUR GD SHOT AND STFU ALREADY!!!”
I don’t think the current Conservative Party is that concerned with trying to broaden their appeal. I think they will double down and hope that enough people get so pissed off at the Liberal regime that the electorate will decide to vote Justin (or his successor) out of office. I watched it happen with David Miller in Toronto when Rob Ford got elected. Don’t forget, we almost got Patrick Brown here in Ontario when people had their fill of Kathleen Wynne. As Thucydides said “Men naturally despise those who court them, but respect those who do not give way to them”. The current protests seem to be gathering steam, not the other way around. The next election could be another Liberal romp, or it could be a watershed moment for the nation. We shall see.
The key to victory is simple. Do we want government in every aspect of our lives or not? Do we want a social credit rating, climate lockdowns and massive censorship? Do we want a PM who is a globalist puppet? If the answer is no, don’t vote Liberal.