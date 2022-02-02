02.02.2022 01:06 PM

O’TOAST

  1. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    February 2, 2022 at 1:25 pm

    Now, our job as party members and members of caucus is to choose a new leader ASAP, one that Trudeau voters can relate to and who can be persuasive in convincing them and the undecided to give the CPC a serious look. That’s the way to power. Not turning into just another also-ran PPC. For those who don’t like it, then please JOIN the PPC. Thank you.

    • Phil in London says:
      February 2, 2022 at 5:04 pm

      Ron, I have completed my job – I have checked out.

      Too many idiots have been clamouring to replace O’Toole since about ten years before he was elected. Conservative playbook page one rule one – Kill the leader.

      Page two review page one, rule one.

      The fools who stay will be pissing and moaning till Trudeau’s son is being mocked as prime minister.

      They were clamouring to replace Manning than Day, than Harper then Scheer than poor Erin.

      They should run a donkey for leaded cause only a jackass would want the job.

      The best thing I can say is that I am live my life without any skin in the political game.

      For the sake of the remaining conservatives I hope the PPC does swallow it up.

      Never thought I’d say this I’m ready to vote Liberal it’s the only hope at power. Where do I sign up?

      • Ronald O'Dowd says:
        February 2, 2022 at 9:50 pm

        Phil,

        Either way, we’ll respect your decision but please don’t do it on a reactive whim. The party needs every thinking and thoughtful person now. Weigh the pros and cons carefully. Thanks. I hope you stay.

  2. Douglas W says:
    February 2, 2022 at 2:12 pm

    The front runner?

    She/he who can raise gobs of money, fast; build a machine, and make everyone else think that they have no chance of winning.

    In no particular order:
    Pierre Poilievre
    Michael Chong
    Michelle Rempel Garner

    Thoughts?

