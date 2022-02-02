Musings —02.02.2022 01:06 PM—
O’TOAST
BREAKING: Confirmed that @erinotoole has lost the vote with 73 members voting against him.https://t.co/oQwGBUGtdW— Brian Lilley (@brianlilley) February 2, 2022
Musings —02.02.2022 01:06 PM—
BREAKING: Confirmed that @erinotoole has lost the vote with 73 members voting against him.https://t.co/oQwGBUGtdW— Brian Lilley (@brianlilley) February 2, 2022
Now, our job as party members and members of caucus is to choose a new leader ASAP, one that Trudeau voters can relate to and who can be persuasive in convincing them and the undecided to give the CPC a serious look. That’s the way to power. Not turning into just another also-ran PPC. For those who don’t like it, then please JOIN the PPC. Thank you.
Ron, I have completed my job – I have checked out.
Too many idiots have been clamouring to replace O’Toole since about ten years before he was elected. Conservative playbook page one rule one – Kill the leader.
Page two review page one, rule one.
The fools who stay will be pissing and moaning till Trudeau’s son is being mocked as prime minister.
They were clamouring to replace Manning than Day, than Harper then Scheer than poor Erin.
They should run a donkey for leaded cause only a jackass would want the job.
The best thing I can say is that I am live my life without any skin in the political game.
For the sake of the remaining conservatives I hope the PPC does swallow it up.
Never thought I’d say this I’m ready to vote Liberal it’s the only hope at power. Where do I sign up?
Phil,
Either way, we’ll respect your decision but please don’t do it on a reactive whim. The party needs every thinking and thoughtful person now. Weigh the pros and cons carefully. Thanks. I hope you stay.
The front runner?
She/he who can raise gobs of money, fast; build a machine, and make everyone else think that they have no chance of winning.
In no particular order:
Pierre Poilievre
Michael Chong
Michelle Rempel Garner
Thoughts?
Douglas,
In my book, the front runner is not named here. But pretty much everyone knows who he is. So, my campaign, if it gets off the ground will have our work cut out for us. That other guy will be hard to stop.
“But pretty much everyone knows who he is.”
Beats me, who you are referring to?
I’m now hearing Son of Elmer’s name being floated around.
Not a chance.
He had his breakaway/wide open net chance, and shot high and wide.