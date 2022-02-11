02.11.2022 12:19 PM

The CPC’s really bad morning

7 Comments

  1. Gyor says:
    February 11, 2022 at 12:43 pm

    In a few Months it’s Doug Ford who will be irrelevant.

  2. PJH says:
    February 11, 2022 at 12:45 pm

    M. Poilievre has chosen his hill for his aspirations to become PM to die on, it would seem….

    You can take a Refoormer out of Alberta, but you can’t take the Albertan out of a Refoormer….

    • PJH says:
      February 11, 2022 at 1:24 pm

      An addendum…there are many good folks who hail from Alberta, my own late parents and grandparents included….and of course the provider of this august forum….but there is an element from the province I’m not particularly fond of…..

  3. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    February 11, 2022 at 1:07 pm

    Warren,

    This message is in no way for you but only for others who happen to be extremely stupid politicians or inept ones. [Fill in the blanks.]:

    THROW THOSE FUCKERS IN JAIL AND DO IT NOW!

  4. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    February 11, 2022 at 1:12 pm

    So Pierre, you’re proud of them? Funny, how you and everyone else in this party sang a different rule of law tune when it came to SNC and JWR? Remember that, or are you suffering from a terminal case of selective memory? By the by and for the record, he’s certainly not my leadership candidate…

  5. The Doctor says:
    February 11, 2022 at 2:51 pm

    Polievre is behaving like a US Republican politician preparing for a primary — tacking to the right, because there are internal party member votes to be had by doing that.

    Problem is, if he does become CPC leader, he’s further marginalized the party in terms of being able to appeal to the more moderate voters who actually decide federal elections. Short term gain, long term pain IMO.

    On the other hand, maybe all PP aspires to be is permanent opposition leader.

    • Ronald O'Dowd says:
      February 11, 2022 at 9:20 pm

      Doc,

      The collective stupidity in my party is mind boggling. Either we’re the PPC-lite, or we’re a big-tent centre-right party. We fucking can’t be both. I want to win the next election against that poor excuse of a prime minister. The truckers’ supporters, not so much. They are prepared to blow the next election even before we get there. So…why in hell did we bother to ditch O’Toole if Poilièvre and his ilk are simply bent on sailing HMCS Team Conservative right up onto the rocks? All these dopes will end up doing is indirectly re-electing that smug little bastard. Thanks a lot for being fools.

