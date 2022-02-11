Musings —02.11.2022 12:19 PM—
The CPC’s really bad morning
Need any more proof that @PierrePoilievre #CPC is irrelevant to @fordnation’s government? Ford says what the truckers are doing is illegal, and he’ll jail them if they continue to break the law. Poilievre says he’s “proud” of the truckers and “stands” with them. #cdnpoli— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 11, 2022
Pierre Poilievre’s Canada: that’s PPC for short.— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 11, 2022
In more ways than one. #cdnpoli #cpc
@fordnation just made the @JustinTrudeau government look useless, and the @CandiceBergenMP @PierrePoilievre Tories look clueless. And it ain’t even noon yet. #onpoli #cdnpoli— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 11, 2022
My view of Queen’s Park right now. pic.twitter.com/as9ZxSjOaH— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 11, 2022
In a few Months it’s Doug Ford who will be irrelevant.
M. Poilievre has chosen his hill for his aspirations to become PM to die on, it would seem….
You can take a Refoormer out of Alberta, but you can’t take the Albertan out of a Refoormer….
An addendum…there are many good folks who hail from Alberta, my own late parents and grandparents included….and of course the provider of this august forum….but there is an element from the province I’m not particularly fond of…..
Warren,
This message is in no way for you but only for others who happen to be extremely stupid politicians or inept ones. [Fill in the blanks.]:
THROW THOSE FUCKERS IN JAIL AND DO IT NOW!
So Pierre, you’re proud of them? Funny, how you and everyone else in this party sang a different rule of law tune when it came to SNC and JWR? Remember that, or are you suffering from a terminal case of selective memory? By the by and for the record, he’s certainly not my leadership candidate…
Polievre is behaving like a US Republican politician preparing for a primary — tacking to the right, because there are internal party member votes to be had by doing that.
Problem is, if he does become CPC leader, he’s further marginalized the party in terms of being able to appeal to the more moderate voters who actually decide federal elections. Short term gain, long term pain IMO.
On the other hand, maybe all PP aspires to be is permanent opposition leader.
Doc,
The collective stupidity in my party is mind boggling. Either we’re the PPC-lite, or we’re a big-tent centre-right party. We fucking can’t be both. I want to win the next election against that poor excuse of a prime minister. The truckers’ supporters, not so much. They are prepared to blow the next election even before we get there. So…why in hell did we bother to ditch O’Toole if Poilièvre and his ilk are simply bent on sailing HMCS Team Conservative right up onto the rocks? All these dopes will end up doing is indirectly re-electing that smug little bastard. Thanks a lot for being fools.