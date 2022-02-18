Musings —02.18.2022 08:06 AM—
This is the first time I’ve laughed in three weeks
Jordan Klepper vs. Canadian Truckers pic.twitter.com/AXKMWp6HTL— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 18, 2022
When they are laughing at you, it’s over….The only thing that would have improved this mockumentary would have been an interview with Pierre Poilievre…..
