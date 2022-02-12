Warren — Musings —02.11.2022 07:49 PM Tune in! Me on the post-O’Toole Tories 2 Comments Ronald O'Dowd says: February 11, 2022 at 9:24 pm Warren, In three words: not bloody likely. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: February 11, 2022 at 9:37 pm Can it get any more lame? They actually think the cops and the army will let them stay in Ottawa “until” HimselfTM resigns as prime minister. My God, what a collective case of BeansForBrainsTM… Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. CAPTCHA Code *
Warren,
In three words: not bloody likely.
Can it get any more lame? They actually think the cops and the army will let them stay in Ottawa “until” HimselfTM resigns as prime minister. My God, what a collective case of BeansForBrainsTM…