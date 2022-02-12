02.11.2022 07:49 PM

Tune in! Me on the post-O’Toole Tories

2 Comments

  1. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    February 11, 2022 at 9:24 pm

    Warren,

    In three words: not bloody likely.

  2. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    February 11, 2022 at 9:37 pm

    Can it get any more lame? They actually think the cops and the army will let them stay in Ottawa “until” HimselfTM resigns as prime minister. My God, what a collective case of BeansForBrainsTM…

