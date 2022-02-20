Musings —02.20.2022 08:42 AM—
What I said on CFRA this morning about the Emergencies Act
Was just on the mighty @CFRAOttawa with my brother @KarlBelanger and was asked whether the Emergencies Act was necessary. I said yes, and here’s why: pic.twitter.com/rDPXJmXWAp— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 20, 2022
Looks good to me. I especially enjoy point number 1.
I just hope they get the book-thrown-at-them and not the revolving door of justice.
All the progressives and lefties are noticeably quiet on Coastal Gas terrorists. Law only applies to some truckers in sleepy Ottawa? Doesn’t rule of law have to apply to everyone? Liberals are quite quiet.
Eddie,
Well, I’m a dyed-in-the-wool Red Tory and Progressive Conservative and I agree with you. Violence and damage to property know no bounds and neither should punishment for same. Throw the book at all of them, period.
I completely agree. The law should be applied equally.