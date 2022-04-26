Musings —04.26.2022 11:28 AM—
Go fuck yourself, Russian warship
Raised a new flag. pic.twitter.com/UVZQ7DTCDm
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 26, 2022
Musings —04.26.2022 11:28 AM—
Raised a new flag. pic.twitter.com/UVZQ7DTCDm
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 26, 2022
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Instead of killing helpless men, women and children civilians, their time could collectively be far better spent counting their innumerable non-flaccid one-inch penises. If they don’t know how, just query The Kremlin and all those therein. They’ve already got that down pat.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Finally, Rae does something in that job that’s at least noteworthy.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
[Now, don’t you smile, Michael.]
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Derek Pearce says:
It really is a great flag. It graphically captures what it’s supposed to physically represent remarkably well.