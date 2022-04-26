04.26.2022 11:28 AM

Go fuck yourself, Russian warship

4 Comments


  1. Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
    Ronald O'Dowd says:
    April 26, 2022 at 6:59 pm

    Instead of killing helpless men, women and children civilians, their time could collectively be far better spent counting their innumerable non-flaccid one-inch penises. If they don’t know how, just query The Kremlin and all those therein. They’ve already got that down pat.

    Reply

  2. Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
    Ronald O'Dowd says:
    April 26, 2022 at 7:09 pm

    Finally, Rae does something in that job that’s at least noteworthy.

    Reply

    • Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
      Ronald O'Dowd says:
      April 26, 2022 at 7:11 pm

      [Now, don’t you smile, Michael.]

      Reply

  3. Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
    Derek Pearce says:
    April 27, 2022 at 4:37 am

    It really is a great flag. It graphically captures what it’s supposed to physically represent remarkably well.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.