Musings —04.20.2022 02:53 PM—
If you do nothing else today, watch this
Senator Lana Theis accused me by name of grooming and sexualizing children in an attempt to marginalize me for standing up against her marginalizing the LGBTQ community…in a fundraising email, for herself.
Hate wins when people like me stand by and let it happen. I won't. pic.twitter.com/jL5GU42bTv
— Mallory McMorrow (@MalloryMcMorrow) April 19, 2022
the salamander says:
.. If more people had your proactive track record of aggressively & successfully taking it to racists.. they’d be much more visible.. who they are / what they are.
It’s a daunting task.. very.. to stand up against them.. call them out, or in your case prove it in a court of law. But a coherent, concerned & caring community CAN do it.. and stand together.. A huge win out of the Beaches situation was how many in the community began to recognize the malignancy your team was very publicly identifying, vilifying & isolating plus gaining a conviction..
Once that community awareness goes active.. it’s there after as well, perhaps latent – not really dormant.. Embedded ? Community Memory ? The community now knows the pathway and more so .. knows it’s needed.. and that it works.. rather then ‘but what can I or we do ?’ The Community starts talking about it, spreading the word
The Beaches is a great case study, an example.. but in fairness, the Beaches is a rather unique town in a humongous Metropolitan Region .. we know when a local wins an Olympic medal.. we know when someone drowns, we know when a beer store closes or the street car tracks are being relaid. I’m not sure if a ‘community’ like Mississauga or Scarborough can deal with the racism you battled
Steve T says:
It was a very good speech, and certainly Lana Theis is a moron of the highest order for making those allegations.
But… it doesn’t mean that every allegation of “systemic racism” is true. They aren’t.
It doesn’t mean that there aren’t special interest groups who owe their existence to identity politics. There are.
It doesn’t mean that there aren’t entire careers that have been built on advocating that white people – and especially white men – were (and are) villains who must not be listened to, and who should be punished in perpetuity for the sins of people a century ago. There are.
So yes, people like Lana Theis are worthy of great scorn. However, so are people who profit from the modern grievance industry, and dismiss any questions as “systemic racism”.
Pipes says:
I think Elon Musk has just become the most powerful mortal in history. He could unleash more hate that the devil. Asperger’s may see to that.
Or he could build peace, tolerance and harmony in a world that has lost its way.