Warren — Feature, Musings —04.24.2022 11:49 AM KINSELLACAST 207: Ukraine war and culture wars with Lilley, Mraz, Kheiriddin and Belanger – plus Wet Leg, Beaches, Delta 5 7 Comments Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: April 24, 2022 at 7:06 pm Warren, First off, Mulroney was successful as a Progressive Conservative, not a Conservative. People need to remember that. Not at all the same party. Second, it’s not that some Conservatives keep forgetting that they need to at least run to the center, if not the center left to win, it’s that some of those candidates, strategists and members don’t really give a damn about winning a general OTHERWISE they wouldn’t go there. Pierre and Jenni have quite deliberately chosen to occupy some kind of parallel political universe, where those on the non-moderate center-right get to orgasm on every red meat issue, period. That strategy as you rightly point out is a losing federal election strategy. Just look to the phoney O’Toole, who pivoted à la Nixon and even he couldn’t form government because no one and I mean no one knew precisely who O’Toole really was and thusly chose not to put the reigns of office in his hands for precisely that reason. Poilièvre, on the other hand, seemingly is showing us exactly who he is and how he’ll operate as PM if indirectly elected. Trouble is, what Team Pierre is selling right now Canadians aren’t likely to buy in the general. To win, he has to do an O’Toole pivot. Hence the definition of political insanity if he expects to follow the O’Toole strategy and ultimately do any better than O’Toole did in the general. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: April 24, 2022 at 7:36 pm The beer thing is way beyond ridiculous and totally inappropriate. We have something in this country called freedom of speech. The Wokies know it more than most. Even they, as seemingly brainless as so many of them are, can criticize all they want but the companies are the tone deaf ones for going there. Beer sales know no and should know no political affiliation. What a bunch of corporate fools. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: April 24, 2022 at 7:47 pm In three words: Taliban and ISI… Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: April 24, 2022 at 8:04 pm We can’t and won’t win without Leslyn. That’s it, in a nutshell. Charest already knows that. But as Warren points out, at the very least, most of her views are not within the consensus Canadian mainstream, so what does Charest do THEN if he needs Lewis to win the leadership??? Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Sean says: April 24, 2022 at 9:12 pm A song I’ve heard on the radio and really liked because of the Toronto references was played on Kinsellacast… It would be impossible for me to feel more hip than I do right now. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Sean says: April 24, 2022 at 10:38 pm 1. Having rallies and not signing up everyone who is in the room is madness for a leadership campaign…. I think the problem is that the folks showing up to PP’s silly rallies about nothing have such distrust of institutions, they are afraid to put their name on anything. Like a membership list. Kind of defeats the purpose. Guess what… making change means *putting your name on something*. 2. Does anyone know if the folks showing up at PP’s silly rallies about nothing aren’t the same band of naïve roadie numbskulls at every event? I think a lot of them are. No way to know if they don’t actually sign up….*and actually put their name on something.* 3. There are a lot of Liberals who don’t want Poilievre to win, like myself and Warren and many, many others… This is because we’ve had enough of the pointless, endless Justin disaster / train wreck and the only way for that to change is for a centrist Conservative to beat him in the next election. If Tories don’t want middle of the road folks like us to vote NDP or Green, they need to elect someone serious as their leader FFS. PP’s campaign is a machine constructed to lose on purpose. But that won’t stop them from gathering money from hard working Canadians. Lots and lots of money…. For nothing. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: April 26, 2022 at 8:23 pm Well, well, just got Team Pierre’s latest e-mail. Seems the point is finally no longer lost on them: it says he’s now running for leader AND apparently also prime minister. Oh, forget what I just wrote. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Warren,
First off, Mulroney was successful as a Progressive Conservative, not a Conservative. People need to remember that. Not at all the same party.
Second, it’s not that some Conservatives keep forgetting that they need to at least run to the center, if not the center left to win, it’s that some of those candidates, strategists and members don’t really give a damn about winning a general OTHERWISE they wouldn’t go there. Pierre and Jenni have quite deliberately chosen to occupy some kind of parallel political universe, where those on the non-moderate center-right get to orgasm on every red meat issue, period. That strategy as you rightly point out is a losing federal election strategy. Just look to the phoney O’Toole, who pivoted à la Nixon and even he couldn’t form government because no one and I mean no one knew precisely who O’Toole really was and thusly chose not to put the reigns of office in his hands for precisely that reason. Poilièvre, on the other hand, seemingly is showing us exactly who he is and how he’ll operate as PM if indirectly elected. Trouble is, what Team Pierre is selling right now Canadians aren’t likely to buy in the general. To win, he has to do an O’Toole pivot. Hence the definition of political insanity if he expects to follow the O’Toole strategy and ultimately do any better than O’Toole did in the general.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
The beer thing is way beyond ridiculous and totally inappropriate. We have something in this country called freedom of speech. The Wokies know it more than most. Even they, as seemingly brainless as so many of them are, can criticize all they want but the companies are the tone deaf ones for going there. Beer sales know no and should know no political affiliation. What a bunch of corporate fools.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
In three words: Taliban and ISI…
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
We can’t and won’t win without Leslyn. That’s it, in a nutshell. Charest already knows that. But as Warren points out, at the very least, most of her views are not within the consensus Canadian mainstream, so what does Charest do THEN if he needs Lewis to win the leadership???
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Sean says:
A song I’ve heard on the radio and really liked because of the Toronto references was played on Kinsellacast… It would be impossible for me to feel more hip than I do right now.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Sean says:
1. Having rallies and not signing up everyone who is in the room is madness for a leadership campaign…. I think the problem is that the folks showing up to PP’s silly rallies about nothing have such distrust of institutions, they are afraid to put their name on anything. Like a membership list. Kind of defeats the purpose. Guess what… making change means *putting your name on something*.
2. Does anyone know if the folks showing up at PP’s silly rallies about nothing aren’t the same band of naïve roadie numbskulls at every event? I think a lot of them are. No way to know if they don’t actually sign up….*and actually put their name on something.*
3. There are a lot of Liberals who don’t want Poilievre to win, like myself and Warren and many, many others… This is because we’ve had enough of the pointless, endless Justin disaster / train wreck and the only way for that to change is for a centrist Conservative to beat him in the next election. If Tories don’t want middle of the road folks like us to vote NDP or Green, they need to elect someone serious as their leader FFS. PP’s campaign is a machine constructed to lose on purpose. But that won’t stop them from gathering money from hard working Canadians. Lots and lots of money…. For nothing.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Well, well, just got Team Pierre’s latest e-mail. Seems the point is finally no longer lost on them: it says he’s now running for leader AND apparently also prime minister. Oh, forget what I just wrote.