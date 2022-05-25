Musings —05.25.2022 01:59 PM—
Ouch
When in government Steven Del Duca had tried to pull a fast one on the Members of LiUNA, burying a draconian piece of legislation in the budget to strip our members of their rights and hand them over to his former employer.
And he would do it again@StevenDelDuca NOT a leader pic.twitter.com/8cEBZq7pKP
— LiUNA! Canada (@LiUNACanada) May 25, 2022
Dork in East York says:
The OLP are somehow running a worse campaign than 2018. At least in 2018 they had the excuse of Liberal fatigue.
Warren – I’ve been checked out from the race, are the Grits still using the “wizard” from 2018, or did they find another flack?
Warren says:
It’s someone different.