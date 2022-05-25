05.25.2022 01:59 PM

Ouch

    Dork in East York says:
    May 25, 2022 at 7:06 pm

    The OLP are somehow running a worse campaign than 2018. At least in 2018 they had the excuse of Liberal fatigue.

    Warren – I’ve been checked out from the race, are the Grits still using the “wizard” from 2018, or did they find another flack?

      Warren says:
      May 25, 2022 at 10:30 pm

      It’s someone different.

