Musings —06.01.2022 08:09 AM—
Daisy’s #onpoli predictions
…and this is the best team Daisy Group has ever had, by the by. Honoured to work with them.
The world famous Daisy Election Challenge is back! Our team's predictions are in, and we're gearing up for #OntarioElection2022! Let us know who you think made the best predictions! #onpoli pic.twitter.com/OMneThEnjb
— Daisy Group (@DaisyGrp) June 1, 2022
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Robert White says:
As an information challenged individual via dialup Modem 56k connectivity speed I, for one, can’t get a twitter download to actually work.
Could you please post the stats predicted by Daisy Group given my technical Luddite status of late?
Thank you.
RW
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Derek Pearce says:
I’d nudge the NDP numbers a little higher and the Liberal ones lower.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Jim R says:
How about amalgamating all of these to provide a single “poll of polls” as is done elsewhere by, say, politico?
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Phil in London says:
Someone was brave enough to go under 70 for the PCs?
There are always election night surprises but I think it will be a question of which opposition leader resigns earlier in their concession speech? My Guess it’s Lame Ducka
PCs 81 NDP 25 liberals 17 and the independent candidate in Guelph 1
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Phil in London says:
With apologies to Daisy’s polling that is willingly gut feel and not scientific – did anyone see the Forum Research prediction? 86 PCs 36 NDP 6 Liberal and 1 Green.
As a DoFo Fan, I hope this is not the case that is getting close to skunking the opposition and would provide for a lot of opportunity to screw things up by feeling invincible.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Sean says:
Siding with John L and Tara. They are about exactly what my scorecard says.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Gord says:
I think you’re all low-balling the Tories. They will get their usual 1-3 point ballot box bounce over the polls due to higher turnout, and vote splits will make their vote even more efficient in terms of delivering seats. They will chalk up at least a handful of surprising wins tonight.
PC – 83 seats
NDP – 21 seats
Liberal – 19 seats
Green – 1 seat
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Maureen says:
What are Joey’s predictions?
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Robert White says:
Regressive Conservatives = 78
New Democratic Party = 30
Liberal Party cartel = 15
Kermit the Frog Party = 1
RW
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Warren,
As a foreigner, what do I know, but here goes: Ford will get another majority and likely increase his seat count.
I expect Horwath to remain as opposition leader, despite polls putting the NDP in third. As for the Liberals, I think the air is already coming out of the Del Duca balloon so in my book, the Liberals end up third. Also doubt that Del Duca will win his own seat. (Del Duca makes O’Toole look good.)
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
See Pierre, this is your first teaching moment of this election: PCs taking seats from the NDP — you know, forming government and increasing their majority.
But, of course, Pierre, you’d rather listen to Peterson, well good luck with that when you become leader.
Some people never learn: first Harper, then Trudeau and next Poilièvre…
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Of course, Jenni’s spin on the results will likely be ridiculous but at least she’ll be consistent. Shades of her sage advice in 2015. LOL.