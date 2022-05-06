Warren — Feature, Musings —06.05.2022 04:43 PM KINSELLACAST 213: Lilley, Mraz, Kheiriddin, Belanger, Richardson on a big political week – plus Beach Rats, Gayle, Modern Baseball & more 2 Comments Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: June 5, 2022 at 7:30 pm Warren, Great intro. I’ll bet your Dad would have loved this KinsellaCast. Ford: turnout, low or otherwise, implies consent; Del Duca: few seemed to like him, so why would they vote for him and his party? (Big hint to Pierre. Become at minimum, the next pre-2015 Harper, otherwise…); Horwath: yep, over stayed her welcome; Poilièvre: can he avoid being the next Del Duca? That depends on his campaign’s expertise or lack thereof; First ballot: Pierre won’t win it on the first. He’ll get it on the second, unless Charest has already dealed in addition to Brown, Lewis and Aitchison. I’m certainly not hearing that Jean has done those ESSENTIAL deals; Ukraine: Macron doesn’t want an enlargement to WWIII but we’ll eventually get it anyway, with a land invasion of Poland, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, etc. A blitzkrieg race to the Atlantic with no tactical battlefield nukes. History rhymes; Arbour: long overdue. The feminist PM will have zero credibility if he doesn’t adopt the recommendations entirely; Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: June 5, 2022 at 7:36 pm Well, at least The Wizard, could entertain a chuckle, if so inclined. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Warren,
Great intro. I’ll bet your Dad would have loved this KinsellaCast.
Ford: turnout, low or otherwise, implies consent;
Del Duca: few seemed to like him, so why would they vote for him and his party? (Big hint to Pierre. Become at minimum, the next pre-2015 Harper, otherwise…);
Horwath: yep, over stayed her welcome;
Poilièvre: can he avoid being the next Del Duca? That depends on his campaign’s expertise or lack thereof;
First ballot: Pierre won’t win it on the first. He’ll get it on the second, unless Charest has already dealed in addition to Brown, Lewis and Aitchison. I’m certainly not hearing that Jean has done those ESSENTIAL deals;
Ukraine: Macron doesn’t want an enlargement to WWIII but we’ll eventually get it anyway, with a land invasion of Poland, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, etc. A blitzkrieg race to the Atlantic with no tactical battlefield nukes. History rhymes;
Arbour: long overdue. The feminist PM will have zero credibility if he doesn’t adopt the recommendations entirely;
Well, at least The Wizard, could entertain a chuckle, if so inclined.