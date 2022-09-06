Musings —06.09.2022 07:11 AM—
Pay attention
WATCH FOR TURTLES. I found this dead mom on the Parkway this morning. I found two others who were alive, and moved them. It’s June, and the turtles are coming out to lay their eggs, often (and regrettably) by the side of the road. Watch for turtles, please. pic.twitter.com/59bzgisU1d
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 9, 2022
PJH says:
“The greatest danger to our future is apathy”-Jane Goodall
God bless you, Mr. Kinsella……