Musings —06.29.2022 07:49 AM—
The law is what they say it is
Some of you have asked me why I haven’t written a column on the obstruction of justice committed by the Trudeau Liberals in the Nova Scotia massacre inquiry. It’s because I don’t think it’s newsworthy, anymore, to say the Trudeau Liberals have no regard for the law. #cdnpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 29, 2022
Sean says:
It never happened because Justin has cool hair.
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Agreed. Absolutely.