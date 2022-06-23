Musings —06.23.2022 01:24 PM—
UCP: unruly, crazy, pathetic
They’re done like dinner.
Premier Rachel Notley: get used to the sound of that, again. UCP is toast. "Michelle Rempel Garner cites party turmoil, says she won’t seek Alberta UCP leadership" #ableg #cdnpoli https://t.co/MwGaAwT96j via @torontostar
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 23, 2022
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Warren,
MRG cites “party turmoil”? She ain’t seen nothing yet: just wait until the CPC leader potentially royally blows the next election — a third CPC leader in a row…
Now, THAT’S the dream scenario for party turmoil.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ron Benn says:
RO’D, perhaps that is what MRG is waiting for. A 4th CPC leadership campaign in half a decade.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
R. Marut says:
Humbug. Will take patriot cattiness to liberal insanity any day. Look on the bright side:
Roe and PP join dodo, T-rex and Stalin.
Clarence Thomas: same-sex marriage next to bite.
International sports bodies flame trans delirium. You go, girl!
Fascist midget mafioso Putin now another week closer to dead.
Alleged POTUS and confirmed geriatric moron Biden flashes reminder cards telling him when he is allowed to take a shit.
Public noticing that RCMP sleaze proves Justin Trudeau less ethical than a bucket of pig slop.
338Canada has Poilievre’s gang up a couple, tied in seat projection.
Pretty good run ahead of C-Day/4oJ.