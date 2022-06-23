06.23.2022 01:24 PM

UCP: unruly, crazy, pathetic

They’re done like dinner.

3 Comments


    Ronald O'Dowd says:
    June 23, 2022 at 2:07 pm

    Warren,

    MRG cites “party turmoil”? She ain’t seen nothing yet: just wait until the CPC leader potentially royally blows the next election — a third CPC leader in a row…

    Now, THAT’S the dream scenario for party turmoil.

    Ron Benn says:
    June 24, 2022 at 10:23 am

    RO’D, perhaps that is what MRG is waiting for. A 4th CPC leadership campaign in half a decade.

    R. Marut says:
    June 24, 2022 at 12:55 pm

    Humbug. Will take patriot cattiness to liberal insanity any day. Look on the bright side:

    Roe and PP join dodo, T-rex and Stalin.
    Clarence Thomas: same-sex marriage next to bite.
    International sports bodies flame trans delirium. You go, girl!
    Fascist midget mafioso Putin now another week closer to dead.
    Alleged POTUS and confirmed geriatric moron Biden flashes reminder cards telling him when he is allowed to take a shit.
    Public noticing that RCMP sleaze proves Justin Trudeau less ethical than a bucket of pig slop.
    338Canada has Poilievre’s gang up a couple, tied in seat projection.

    Pretty good run ahead of C-Day/4oJ.

