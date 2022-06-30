Musings —06.30.2022 12:51 PM—
What a fucking disgrace
@PierrePoilievre is marching in Ottawa with a guy who he knows is linked to Accelerationist neo-Nazis. Read that again. #cpcldr #cdnpoli https://t.co/E4B0TZr0dA
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 30, 2022
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Well, this MacKenzie is at the very least disgusted. Time for me to modify my ballot once again.